DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) fell 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.47 and last traded at $17.52. 74,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,565,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DISH shares. Cowen upped their price target on DISH Network to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at DISH Network

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 35,620 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $664,669.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 389,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,276,037.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 453,585 shares of company stock worth $8,040,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.