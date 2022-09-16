Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Short Interest Update

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 988.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $966,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DISA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 303,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,996. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

