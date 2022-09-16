Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

DHCNL opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.81. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.