Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Declares Dividend of $0.25

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.
Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNIF opened at $11.42 on Friday. Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63.
About Dividend and Income Fund
