Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Declares Dividend of $0.25

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNIF opened at $11.42 on Friday. Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63.

About Dividend and Income Fund

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

