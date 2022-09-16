DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Down 39.7% in August

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the August 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DKSH Price Performance

DKSH stock remained flat at $83.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.09. DKSH has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $86.06.

Get DKSH alerts:

DKSH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.