DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Down 39.7% in August

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the August 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
DKSH Price Performance
DKSH stock remained flat at $83.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.09. DKSH has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $86.06.
DKSH Company Profile
