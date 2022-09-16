DnB Asset Management AS Has $88.27 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,595 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $88,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 124.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 183,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,007,000 after purchasing an additional 101,544 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOW traded down $12.14 on Friday, reaching $423.41. The company had a trading volume of 41,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,913. The firm has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $459.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JMP Securities cut their price target on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

