DnB Asset Management AS Lowers Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $39,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 18.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BLK traded down $9.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $622.66. The company had a trading volume of 23,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $670.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $669.09. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

