DnB Asset Management AS Sells 2,015 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Amgen were worth $35,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amgen by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 177,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,945,000 after purchasing an additional 98,853 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 449,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,029,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.61. 60,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.43.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.13.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

