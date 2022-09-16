DnB Asset Management AS Sells 2,315 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Tower were worth $28,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,532. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $298.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.