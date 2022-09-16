DnB Asset Management AS Sells 2,638 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.63. 119,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.96 and a 200 day moving average of $201.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

