DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the August 15th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DNBBY shares. UBS Group upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DNB Bank ASA from €247.00 ($252.04) to €241.00 ($245.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.63.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

DNB Bank ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,917. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.