Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 185,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Docebo Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $29.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,114. Docebo has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.40 million, a P/E ratio of -170.93 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DCBO shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Docebo from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Docebo from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Docebo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the second quarter worth about $336,000. SQN Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 12.9% in the second quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 800,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,962,000 after acquiring an additional 91,239 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the second quarter worth about $1,890,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 4,314.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 41,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the second quarter worth about $2,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

