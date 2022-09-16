DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wolfe Research from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DOCU. Bank of America downgraded DocuSign from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.75.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU stock opened at $60.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.73. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 6.3% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 25.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

