DocuSign Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 52,626 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 32% compared to the typical volume of 39,974 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,736.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,867 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $253,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU traded down $3.70 on Friday, reaching $56.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,866,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,749. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $288.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.33. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

