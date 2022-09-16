DODO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 Million (DODO)

DODO (DODO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. DODO has a total market cap of $13.22 million and $5.00 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DODO has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 157.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,985.61 or 0.30742812 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 567.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00103719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00850614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About DODO

DODO’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx.

DODO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone.DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

