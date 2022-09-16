Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.39-$11.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.98 billion-$37.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.69 billion.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.44. The stock had a trading volume of 105,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,594. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.05. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $212,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

