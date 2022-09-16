Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,612,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,652,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,271,000 after buying an additional 630,998 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.74. The company had a trading volume of 46,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.09 and a 200 day moving average of $157.44. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.