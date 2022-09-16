Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$86.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Dollarama to a hold rating and set a C$76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$86.41.

Shares of DOL opened at C$76.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.89. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$53.39 and a 52-week high of C$83.44. The firm has a market cap of C$21.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.18%.

In other news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total transaction of C$133,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$516,682.20.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

