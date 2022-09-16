Don’t KYC Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.36 Million (DKYC)

Don’t KYC (DKYC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Don’t KYC has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Don’t KYC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Don’t KYC has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $10,577.00 worth of Don’t KYC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 157% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,143.87 or 0.31446991 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 570% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00103440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00847624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Don’t KYC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,981,029,659 coins. Don’t KYC’s official Twitter account is @DontKYC.

