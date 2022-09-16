Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Short Interest Down 42.3% in August

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Drax Group Stock Performance

Drax Group stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 362. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. Drax Group has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $21.58.

Drax Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.1782 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

