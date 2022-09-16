Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Down 23.2% in August

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance

Drone Delivery Canada stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Drone Delivery Canada has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

