Drumz (LON:DRUM) Stock Price Up 13.5%

Drumz plc (LON:DRUM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 13.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.14 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01). 8,497,369 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 486% from the average session volume of 1,449,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

Drumz Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.62.

Drumz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Drumz plc, formerly known as, Energiser Investments plc, is a venture capital firm specializing in Mid Venture and Growth companies, real estate, whole loan or mezzanine finance in acquisition or development situations. The firm seeks to invest in technology sector, Software with a preference for SaaS business models delivering Cyber security, Big Data or Artificial Intelligence services and solutions, real estate sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Drumz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drumz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.