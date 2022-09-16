DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives $132.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.36.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

DTE Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $130.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.68. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 90.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,022,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 833.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 55,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

