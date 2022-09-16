Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Market Capitalization Reaches $905,254.35

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $905,254.35 and approximately $8,704.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,691.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00058131 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005458 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00064752 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00077253 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.