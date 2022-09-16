DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.92.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

