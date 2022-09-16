E Automotive Inc. (OTCMKTS:EICCF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

E Automotive Inc. (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

E Automotive Stock Performance

EICCF stock remained flat at 4.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. E Automotive has a 1 year low of 4.41 and a 1 year high of 7.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

