E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

E.On Stock Performance

E.On stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.73. 95,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.87 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About E.On

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EONGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on E.On from €12.50 ($12.76) to €10.50 ($10.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on E.On from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

(Get Rating)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Articles

