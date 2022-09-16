Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the August 15th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of EVN stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.56. 57,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,833. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $14.32.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.