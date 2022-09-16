Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the August 15th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EVN stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.56. 57,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,833. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $14.32.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 255,870 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,436,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 592,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 185,022 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 744.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 131,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 115,961 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

