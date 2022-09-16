Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the August 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 96,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 14.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EFR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 118,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,023. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

