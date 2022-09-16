Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,700 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the August 15th total of 429,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 2.1 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.02. 5,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,123. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

