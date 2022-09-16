Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.42

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 2487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

Ecovyst Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25.

Ecovyst last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,085.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecovyst news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski purchased 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $100,206.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 454,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,415.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,085.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ecovyst by 44.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ecovyst by 149.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 179,154 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ecovyst by 168.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 429,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 269,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in Ecovyst by 15.5% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 157,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

