eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Short Interest Down 39.3% in August

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of EFTRW stock remained flat at $0.20 on Thursday. 66 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,807. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $2.17.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.