E&G Advisors LP Acquires 1,550 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $790,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 46.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $134.63 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.15 and a 200 day moving average of $132.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Citigroup increased their price target on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

