E&G Advisors LP Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,925,000. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance
SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.