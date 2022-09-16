E&G Advisors LP Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,925,000. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60.

