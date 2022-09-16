E&G Advisors LP Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.2 %

EMR stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,148. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $100.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

