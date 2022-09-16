E&G Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $161.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.10. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.20.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

