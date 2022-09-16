E&G Advisors LP Sells 1,200 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

E&G Advisors LP cut its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,243 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,886,000 after buying an additional 650,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOD. StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

