eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.00 million-$103.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.19 million. eGain also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.01 EPS.

eGain Stock Down 2.2 %

EGAN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 132,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,675. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.02 million, a PE ratio of -96.25 and a beta of 0.31.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 81.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 17.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in eGain during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

