eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.00 million-$24.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.97 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.15 EPS.
Shares of eGain stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.69. 802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,362. The company has a market cap of $245.54 million, a PE ratio of -96.25 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. eGain has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $13.70.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.
