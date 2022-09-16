eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.00 million-$24.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.97 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.15 EPS.

eGain Price Performance

Shares of eGain stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.69. 802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,362. The company has a market cap of $245.54 million, a PE ratio of -96.25 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. eGain has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain

About eGain

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of eGain by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in eGain by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in eGain by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of eGain by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 353,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in eGain by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

