eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $7.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. eGain has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $245.02 million, a PE ratio of -96.25 and a beta of 0.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in eGain by 17.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in eGain by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in eGain by 3.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eGain by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

