eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.
Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
eGain Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $7.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. eGain has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $245.02 million, a PE ratio of -96.25 and a beta of 0.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain
About eGain
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eGain (EGAN)
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.