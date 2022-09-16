Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells $173,469.45 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $173,469.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,250.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Elastic stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.13. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.58.
A number of brokerages have commented on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.85.
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
