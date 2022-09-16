Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells $173,469.45 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $173,469.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,250.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elastic Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.13. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.58.

Get Elastic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.85.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Elastic Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. XN LP increased its holdings in Elastic by 343.5% in the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,298,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after buying an additional 1,005,396 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,568,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter valued at about $63,798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Elastic by 37.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,240,000 after buying an additional 843,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter valued at about $50,252,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.