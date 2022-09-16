Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Update

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the August 15th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Electric Power Development stock remained flat at $14.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. Electric Power Development has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. It also produces wood fuel, carbonized sewage sludge fuel, and other biomass fuels, as well as generates and transmits electricity. In addition, the company invests in, imports, transports, and sells coal; sells fly ash; procures forest offcut; produces and sells fertilizers using ash; manufactures, sells, and markets activated coke; operates welfare facilities, wood pellet manufacturing facilities, and nuclear power plants; operates and maintains telecommunication facilities and waste-fueled power generation plants; and constructs and maintains electronic and communication facilities.

