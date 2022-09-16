Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. American National Bank increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $80.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $100.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

