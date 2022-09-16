Emles Made in America ETF (BATS:AMER) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Emles Made in America ETF (BATS:AMER – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.48 and last traded at $27.48. Approximately 243 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.89.
Emles Made in America ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emles Made in America ETF (AMER)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Emles Made in America ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Made in America ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.