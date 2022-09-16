Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Lowered to C$51.00 at Scotiabank

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on EMP.A. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Empire from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.44.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A traded up C$0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting C$36.29. 675,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,965. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.35. The company has a market cap of C$9.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.96. Empire has a 12-month low of C$34.71 and a 12-month high of C$46.04.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

