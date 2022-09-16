Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 68,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,730,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.
EXK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.54.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84.
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.
