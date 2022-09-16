Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerflex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.42.

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$6.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.23. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$4.99 and a twelve month high of C$11.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$582.03 million and a PE ratio of -26.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.93%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

