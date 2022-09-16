Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,150

Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Energean from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,750 ($21.15) in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Energean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Energean Price Performance

OTCMKTS EERGF remained flat at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. Energean has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

