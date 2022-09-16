Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Sells $404,914.50 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $404,914.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Energy Recovery Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $24.44. 1,700,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,025. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

About Energy Recovery

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

