Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG) Plans Final Dividend of $0.07

Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Enero Group’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

Enero Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enero Group news, insider Ann Sherry purchased 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.27 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,340.75 ($30,308.22).

About Enero Group

Enero Group Limited provides integrated marketing and communication services in Australia, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its services include strategy, market research and insights, advertising, public relations, communications planning, designing, events management, direct marketing, and programmatic media.

Featured Articles

